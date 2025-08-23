'One of its greatest strengths has always been its people' - South Shropshire car dealers celebrate 40 years in town

Managing Director Stuart Grieveson and his children lead the business today, continuing the vision first set in motion by Stuart’s father.

Since then, the business has grown into a trusted local name, representing Vauxhall and Suzuki, while also offering a wide selection of carefully chosen used cars.

But the story of Ludlow Motors started in 1953 when Derrek Grieveson began the family’s automotive journey.

A spokesperson for the company said: “One of Ludlow Motors’ greatest strengths has always been its people. Many members of staff have dedicated decades to the business, with a strong culture of promoting from within.

“Peter Hughes, now General Manager at Ludlow for the past 16 years, has been part of the company for an incredible 44 years, bringing unmatched experience and leadership.

“Sam Thomas joined on the Youth Training Scheme in June 1990, and is now the company’s accountant – a role held for 30 years. Frances Sanders, who was part of the team from the very start 40 years ago, has risen through the ranks to become Group Marketing Manager.

“This loyalty and progression are echoed throughout the company, with long-term expertise at every level.

“The business also boasts an excellent Aftersales Department, led by Service Manager Steve Partridge. Customers can rely on a team of fully trained, manufacturer-approved technicians who work to the highest standards."