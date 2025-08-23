Elliot Beckwith, 27, of Clive Road, Shrewsbury, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentence after pleading guilty to charges of robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges related to a shocking incident on May 25 this year at the Asda Express in the petrol station on the Dobbies Island on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

The court was shown footage of Beckwith attempting to leave the shop with packs of burgers he had taken from the fridge.

The defendant had been seen acting suspiciously by a store worker who followed him as he attempted to leave the shop with out paying.

The worker challenged Beckwith, with a number of items falling to the floor.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

But the thief managed to keep hold of two packets and continued in his attempts to leave the store.