Firefighters tackle bonfire blaze caused by campers
Campers in the South Shropshire countryside had their bonfire doused by firefighters on Friday night.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out to Belmore Ring in Ratlinghope at around 8.40pm following reports of a fire in the open.
A fire crew from Church Stretton attended the scene, a spokesperson said.
"This incident was campers having a bonfire. Crews used two buckets of water to extinguish the fire," the spokesperson added.