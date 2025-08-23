Speed reduction plans for main road between Ludlow and Bridgnorth

The B4364 is the main road between Ludlow and Bridgnorth. However, Shropshire Council want to cut the speed limit of 60mph on a stretch of the road that goes through Wheathill.

Shropshire Council is proposing to make changes to the speed limit on the B4364 at Wheathill. Picture: Google

The plan is to make it 40mph south of Brickyard Farm, which will continue as motorists pass Loughton Lane. The existing Wheathill boundary sign will also move further north.

The proposal is then to make a 50mph speed buffer speed limit north of the junction of Thorn Lane, near to the Chapel Bank access road.

Full details of the proposals can be found at Ludlow Library. Alternatively, you can request copies by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, writing to Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury, SY3 8HQ, or calling 0345 678 9077. If you would like the information in an alternative format, call customer services on 0345 678 9000.

Anyone who wishes to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about the proposals, can do so via email or letter by September 11.