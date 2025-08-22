Firefighters and paramedics called out after man gets arm stuck in engine bay in Ludlow

The incident in Steventon in Ludlow saw the fire service and West Midlands Ambulance Service respond at around 12:45pm on Friday as well as the Air Ambulance from Cosford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said three fire crews and the operations officer were sent to the scene,

A spokesperson said crews used air bags and "small gear" to free the man.

The spokesperson said: " The incident involved one person with an arm trapped in the engine bay of vehicle. Crews released patient using small tools and stabilising equipment."

West Midlands Ambulance Service were also on the scene and assessed the man on the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.53pm to an incident in Steventon, Ludlow. The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. Upon arrival, medics found a man who had become trapped in machinery. He was assessed and received self care advice before being discharged at the scene.”