Village customers reconnected to landline and broadband more than a week after fatal crash destroyed telegraph pole

The approach to Chirbury

Service provider Openreach say that their engineers have been in the area to finish off reconnecting customers after a tragic fatal accident last Friday in Chirbury knocked out a telegraph pole and with it services for about 20 customers.

Councillor Heather Kidd said: "It is a huge relief to get most people reconnected and I understand the only people who haven't had their services restored are those who have not been in.

"It was a terrible accident for the family and traumatic for everybody in the village. In incidents like this Openreach really ought to up their game. Leaving customers disconnected for more than a week in this day and age when people work from home and rely on these services is not acceptable."

Councillor Kidd has also raised the issue at a meeting this morning (Tuesday) of Shropshire Council's health and adult social care scrutiny committee.

"There must be a way of supporting the most vulnerable people when their services go down in emergencies," she said. A neighbour of her's has an emergency cord that relies on a landline service.

"We can't leave people like that without a service for over a week," she said.