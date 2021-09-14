Village customers reconnected to landline and broadband more than a week after fatal crash destroyed telegraph pole

By David TooleySouth ShropshirePublished:

Most people in a south Shropshire village who had their landline and broadband connection cut off for more a week are at last back online.

The approach to Chirbury
The approach to Chirbury

Service provider Openreach say that their engineers have been in the area to finish off reconnecting customers after a tragic fatal accident last Friday in Chirbury knocked out a telegraph pole and with it services for about 20 customers.

Councillor Heather Kidd said: "It is a huge relief to get most people reconnected and I understand the only people who haven't had their services restored are those who have not been in.

"It was a terrible accident for the family and traumatic for everybody in the village. In incidents like this Openreach really ought to up their game. Leaving customers disconnected for more than a week in this day and age when people work from home and rely on these services is not acceptable."

Councillor Kidd has also raised the issue at a meeting this morning (Tuesday) of Shropshire Council's health and adult social care scrutiny committee.

"There must be a way of supporting the most vulnerable people when their services go down in emergencies," she said. A neighbour of her's has an emergency cord that relies on a landline service.

"We can't leave people like that without a service for over a week," she said.

She had nothing but praise for the teams of workers on the ground who had been trying to sort the issue out.

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News