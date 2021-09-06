The A490 into Chirbury (Google)

Emergency services were called to Chirbury, near Montgomery at about 11.30pm on Friday (September 3) where they found a Black Ford Kuga on its side with the driver inside.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said the Kuga had for "unknown reasons" lost control whilst travelling along the A490 towards the junction of the B4386.

"Sadly, the motorist died at the scene of the incident," said the spokesperson.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or others with footage of the incident to submit details on the force's website here https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference 0720_I_03092021.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, we discovered one man, the driver.

"Unfortunately it immediately became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."

An ambulance a paramedic officer, and a community first responder from West Mercia were joined at the scene by another ambulance, from Welsh Ambulance Service.

Four Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews from Bishops Castle and Minsterley were also scrambled with an operations officer. There they found a vehicle on its side and one person trapped. Assistance also came from Mid & West Fire Service.