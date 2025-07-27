Shower work needed to prevent legionella

Russells Meadow Pavilion is available for use by the whole community, but predominantly provides pitches for Church Stretton Football Club and Church Stretton Cricket Club. It has two changing rooms, two referee rooms, showers and toilet facilities.

However, recent legionella risk assessments undertaken by external contractors have found that Theremostatic Mixer Valves (TMVs) are not fitted to the showers. These, Church Stretton Town Council has said, are a necessary function of the water system to comply with legionella and ensure the safety of all users.

Legionella is bacteria that can be found in improperly maintained water systems. It can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a lung infection that can be contracted through inhaling droplets of water.

The council has therefore appointed a preferred contractor for works relating to gas and plumbing and to install a 28mm TMV in each of the four shower rooms.

Russells Meadow Pavilion. Picture: Church Stretton Town Council

Pipework to the mixers will come through the ceiling and pipe onto the existing pipework to the shower. The pipework for the showers will be run across the ceiling space in pre-insulated pipework then clipped accordingly across the floor.

The new pipework will then connect on to the existing pipework runs in the attic space. Each TMV will have local isolation installed and a drain point.

All pipework will be extensively clipped to minimise the risk of vandalism with more pipework being on show.

Once all pipework is installed, flushed and in working order, the TMVs will be set to the correct temperature and record sheets provided upon completion.

The total cost will be £5,898 plus VAT. Russells Meadow Pavillion has a current budget of £6,500 for repairs and maintenance and £750 for health and safety.

The town council’s public realm committee has therefore recommended that work is undertaken as soon as possible to ensure compliance.

Full council will discuss the report at a meeting on Tuesday (July 29).