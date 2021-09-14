Extra storage space found as donations pour in for Afghan refugees

Amanda Jones and Councillor Dean Carroll at the new storage unit, with just some of the donations

Last month Shropshire Supports Refugees appealed for donations and set up 10 drop-off points around Shropshire to help families fleeing the Taliban.

Such was the response that within a few days people were asked to hold on to further donations while a suitable place was found to store and sort them.

Now, a storage unit in Shrewsbury has been found – and Shropshire Council has also made available two large rooms at Shirehall as additional, spillover, storage.

The council is also loaning furniture and other items to the group to help them in their work to sort, organise and distribute the donations.

Meanwhile, volunteers are being sought to help get the donations to those who need them.

The Shropshire Supports Refugees team, with Councillor Dean Carroll, at their new storage unit

Amanda Jones from Shropshire Supports Refugees, said: “Shropshire Supports Refugees has been bowled over by the level of support in the county for people resettling in the UK.

"Our attitude is always to try to facilitate as many offers of help and support as is possible, as we know first-hand how frustrating it can be to want to help but not know how.

“We have been a bit overwhelmed by the amount of donations, but with enough help from the community and those who donated we are determined that these donations will get to the people they were intended for.

"As always though there is enough for everyone, so any locals in need can also contact us for support.

“We are very happy to have been able to provide two hotels accommodating Afghan families with three loads of clothes, pushchairs, toiletries and toys, but we need help to make sure these donations get to the people you wanted them to get to, and this takes people power."

Anyone who can spare some time, between Monday and Friday from 10am to 4pm for the next few weeks or months, is asked to get in touch with the group.

Some Afghan families will be relocated to Shropshire under the national resettlement scheme, while others are temporarily being accommodated in hotels in the county.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and assets, said: “I’m delighted that Shropshire Supports Refugees have now found a suitable location for storing and sorting the many hundreds of items generously donated by people across the county, and that we’ve been able to provide additional storage space at Shirehall.”

To contact Shropshire Supports Refugees send a text to 07960 968006 or visit the group's Facebook page.