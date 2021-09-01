Afghan refugees to be put up in Shropshire hotel after escaping Taliban

Many Afghans have been fleeing the country after the Taliban takeover

The hotel, in the Telford area, is temporarily housing 124 refugees, who have fled Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country.

The Home Office has declined to comment on specifics of the arrangements and said it does not "provide a running commentary" on accommodation provided for refugees for safeguarding reasons.

It is understood that the arrangement is not for the hotel to house 124 specific refugees, and instead will allow it to look after up to 125 people at a time, until the Government can find places across the country for them to live.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it is supporting the Home Office with links to "appropriate services locally" for those staying at the hotel.

It comes after the council confirmed it is providing permanent accommodation for 25 Afghan refugees, while Shropshire Council is also planning to provide help and has appealed for landlords who have properties which could house them.

It has not yet been confirmed how many refugees will be housed in the Shropshire Council area.

A Home Office spokesman said the Government wanted to provide as much help as possible for refugees fleeing Afghanistan.

He said: “The UK has a proud history of protecting people in life-threatening situations and we are determined to help as many Afghans as possible through the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme.

“We do not provide a running commentary on accommodation that may or may not be under consideration for those claiming asylum or arriving in the UK from Afghanistan, for safeguarding reasons.”

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We’ve been made aware that the Home Office has entered an agreement with a local business to temporarily house 124 Afghan refugees.

“Telford & Wrekin Council has not been involved in this agreement but is supporting the Home Office with its holding arrangements and facilitating links with appropriate services locally.

“Separate to this, Telford & Wrekin Council had previously agreed to a Home Office request to provide permanent accommodation for 25 people in total. To date we have resettled a total of 25 Afghans who have supported UK troops. All of the costs are covered by the Home Office.”