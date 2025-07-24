Outline plans for 226 new homes in Shrewsbury approved

Lands Improvement has been granted outline permission for the development next to Shrewsbury Town Football Club, with 40 per cent affordable homes. This will be secured by a Section 106 (S106) agreement, with the applicant also contributing towards education provision.

Houses in the eastern development area. Picture: Omega Architects

The site, to the south of Oteley Road, is part of a larger parcel of land which was granted outline planning permission in June 2015 for residential development of up to 550 homes.

A total of 23 hectares of commercial development was also approved, featuring a hotel, a 70-bed care home, supporting local centre and community uses, estate roads and associated highways works, and associated infrastructure, earthworks and landscape works, including informal open space and children’s play area.

An aerial photograph and composite plan showing all of the development that has been completed in the area within and adjacent to the Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE). Picture: Google/Omega Architects

Since then, a number of reserved matters applications have been granted, with the majority of the development on land to the east of the site. Works have also commenced to the southwest for the commercial development.

The outline masterplan of the Shrewsbury South Sustainable Urban Extension. Picture: Omega Architects

A pre-application consultation meeting was held with Shropshire Council officers in January 2024, with a public exhibition taking place the following month. Key points raised included:

Change of use to residential rather than commercial generally supported

Drainage issues to the north and properties along Oteley Road

Private access to gardens on Oteley Road to be maintained

Education provision – concern regarding travel distance/ contributions

GPs/medical facilities – concern regarding infrastructure

Ongoing concerns regarding football matchday parking

Strong support for bus gate and segregation of commercial/residential traffic

Residents very happy that public rights of ways/footpaths are remaining in situ

Strong support for the public open space/green infrastructure on site

Support for affordable housing provision

“As part of the placemaking framework, a review was carried out with Lands Improvement’s placemaking team on the emerging proposals,” read a design and access statement submitted by Omega Architects.

“This was specifically focused on a review in line with the placemaking checklist, to provide the opportunity to address any areas where improvements to the design could be made.

“Development of the site as residential use ensures that there will be a defined edge to housing, south of Oteley Road, aligning with the existing houses adjoining the northern boundary of the site, and bordered by the estate road accessing Shrewsbury Football Club and the emerging Stadium Point Business Park.

“Connectivity for new and existing residents through the development will be a key factor informing the layout, and as such a series of green corridors aligning existing public rights of way will be safeguarded through the development to promote pedestrian and cycling from the site to local facilities.”

Outline plans have been granted for 234 homes near Shrewsbury Town Football Club. The scheme is part of the wider Shrewsbury South Sustainable Urban Extension. Picture: Omega Architects

Because no contrary opinions were received, and that the local member did not request within 21 days the application be referred to the Northern Planning Committee, the proposal was determined under delegated powers.

“Residential development of this employment site including double the policy requirement of affordable housing weighs heavily in favour of this proposal,” said planning officer, Jane Raymond.

“The proposal would help boost housing numbers including affordable housing which is a significant benefit.

“A safe means of vehicular and pedestrian access to the site will be provided and subject to the recommended conditions regarding the western access and bus gate, a parking strategy, travel plan, construction management plan and details of road construction and cycling provision it is considered that the proposal would have no adverse highway safety implications.

“In addition to an approximate Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contribution of £1 million, a S106 will secure 40 per cent affordable housing and contributions to infrastructure including a £1.7 million contribution to education, plus an east-west bus route and potential bus gate, and onsite open space.

“It is considered that the combined S106 and CIL contributions provide the required infrastructure contributions arising from the proposed development.”