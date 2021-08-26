Talks held to find more Shropshire homes for fleeing Afghan refugees as funding call is made

Families are being evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are preparing for an influx of refugees after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of Western troops.

Britain is racing to evacuate thousands of people from Kabul’s airport who have supported the UK before Western troops leave the country on August 31.

Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council are working with the Home Office to offer safety for refugees, with urgent appeals for landlords to help provide homes.

Council bosses have also called on the Government to provide “all the funding needed to support councils to meet the full cost of this humanitarian emergency”.

There have been chaotic scenes at Kabul's international airport as people seek to leave Afghanistan

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has this week written to councils about a new resettlement scheme.

It comes as new figures show that Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are home to 150 refugees housed through a similar scheme for people fleeing Syria since 2014.

According to figures from the House of Commons Library, Shropshire has taken in 94 Syrians and Telford and Wrekin has 56.

The Government says it will give refuge to 5,000 Afghans immediately, and 20,000 in the longer term under the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).

They will be offered the chance to set up life in the UK permanently, with priority given to women and girls, and religious and other minorities most at risk of human rights abuses.

Taliban fighters pose for a photograph in Kabul, Afghanistan

The Home Office said the programme is modelled on the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme, which resettled around 20,000 Syrian refugees in local authority areas across the UK between 2014 and 2021.

Those escaping conflict in Syria were granted refugee status with full rights to live and work, provided with housing and support, and help to integrate into their communities.

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is awaiting more information from the Home Office over plans to resettle Afghan refugees.

Telford MP Lucy Allan said she had been contacted by employers and housing providers to offer support.

Meanwhile, Shropshire Council said it is in discussions with the Government over the issue, but needs landlords with available homes to come forward.

The authority has revealed it has had a number of offers of accommodation, with one property confirmed so far.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "Shropshire Council is working with the Home Office to offer safe homes to refugees fleeing from the Taliban – a pledge which follows the Government’s promise to give refuge in the UK to up to 5,000 Afghans immediately, with up to 20,000 over the longer term.

"The council has issued an urgent appeal for landlords across the county, including Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR Housing) who manage the council’s housing stock on its behalf, to help with the effort of finding suitable homes for those in need.

"We have had a number of offers of accommodation from private landlords and housing associations.

"So far we have one confirmed property, are in discussions around several others to determine if they are suitable, and hope to speak to other housing associations and landlords in the days ahead.

"If anyone does have accommodation that they think will be suitable we ask them to contact Jacki.Cairney@shropshire.gov.uk"

Charity Refugee Council has praised the success of the Syrian conflict scheme, but said it is critical the Government provides enough support to help councils now welcome Afghan nationals.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Our country has a proud history of offering sanctuary to those in need.

"We will not abandon people who have been forced to flee their homes and are now living in terror of what might come next."

Residents wishing to make donations of goods to support Afghan refugees arriving in the county can do so through Shropshire Supports Refugees.