Apprentice chef used 30cm knife to attack man in Shrewsbury who caught him playing his Xbox when he was supposed to help house move

Dylan Moore, now aged 21, was just 17 when he attacked the man in Shrewsbury in 2022, a judge was told on Friday (October 3).

Moore, of the Square, Clun appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentencing after admitting a charge of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Mr Simon Parry, prosecuting, told the court that the incident happened on May 12, 2022, when the victim's flatmate was moving house and had asked Moore to come round to help.

Mr Parry said: “When he [the victim] returned home he saw the defendant sat playing the Xbox. He said to him 'what the f*** are you doing, you are meant to be helping, get out'.”

He said Moore stood and pulled a 30cm kitchen knife from behind before telling the victim: “I'll stab you.”