Stunning Georgian estate near Ludlow with cottage and barns listed for £1.75 million

Set in approximately eight acres of land, Overton Lodge offers a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial country estate in a sought-after rural location.

The estate boasts an elegant main residence, a fully refurbished stone cottage, two characterful barns, formal gardens, paddocks, and far-reaching views towards Clee Hill and Mortimer Forest.

Overton Lodge near Ludlow boasts stunning views over surrounding countryside and features almost eight acres of land. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

The property has hit the market with Knight Frank estate agents, with a guide price of £1.75 million.

Dating back to the late Georgian or early Regency period, the main house has undergone an extensive five-year restoration by its current owner, following more than 60 years in the same family’s ownership.

The main house dates from the late Georgian/early Regency period. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

The result is a seamless blend of period charm and modern comfort, retaining a wealth of original features alongside spacious accommodation.

Within the grounds is a detached stone cottage, known as Letter Box Cottage. The listing says this has been converted into a charming one-bedroom home with its own garden and private parking.

The detached stone cottage at Overton Lodge near Ludlow. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

According to the listing, the cottage would make an "ideal holiday let or annexe to the main house."

The property also includes two barns: The Timber Barn and The Stable Barn.

Set beside a paddock and orchard, the Timber Barn previously had (now lapsed) planning permission for conversion into a residential dwelling. It is currently used for storage and housing farm equipment.

The property features a large red brick barn. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

The Stable Barn, a detached red brick building, features a walled garden to the front and further gardens backing onto open fields. It is used for storage, garaging, and as a workshop, and also once had planning permission - now lapsed - for residential conversion.

"A gravelled driveway with iron gates, set back from the road, leads to a turning circle at the front door and continues to the side of the house, providing access to the outbuildings," the listing adds.

Inside the stunning main home. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

"The gardens have been beautifully restored, with formal lawns running up to the fields and a walled vegetable garden housing a restored Victorian greenhouse. Paddocks to the front and rear, along with an orchard, create enclosed grounds extending to about eight acres."

Further information can be found here.