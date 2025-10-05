Stunning Georgian estate near Ludlow with cottage and barns listed for £1.75 million
A stunning Georgian property in a "prime position" near Ludlow, complete with a refurbished detached stone cottage and two barns, has been listed for sale.
Set in approximately eight acres of land, Overton Lodge offers a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial country estate in a sought-after rural location.
The estate boasts an elegant main residence, a fully refurbished stone cottage, two characterful barns, formal gardens, paddocks, and far-reaching views towards Clee Hill and Mortimer Forest.
The property has hit the market with Knight Frank estate agents, with a guide price of £1.75 million.
Dating back to the late Georgian or early Regency period, the main house has undergone an extensive five-year restoration by its current owner, following more than 60 years in the same family’s ownership.
The result is a seamless blend of period charm and modern comfort, retaining a wealth of original features alongside spacious accommodation.
Within the grounds is a detached stone cottage, known as Letter Box Cottage. The listing says this has been converted into a charming one-bedroom home with its own garden and private parking.
According to the listing, the cottage would make an "ideal holiday let or annexe to the main house."
The property also includes two barns: The Timber Barn and The Stable Barn.
Set beside a paddock and orchard, the Timber Barn previously had (now lapsed) planning permission for conversion into a residential dwelling. It is currently used for storage and housing farm equipment.
The Stable Barn, a detached red brick building, features a walled garden to the front and further gardens backing onto open fields. It is used for storage, garaging, and as a workshop, and also once had planning permission - now lapsed - for residential conversion.
"A gravelled driveway with iron gates, set back from the road, leads to a turning circle at the front door and continues to the side of the house, providing access to the outbuildings," the listing adds.
"The gardens have been beautifully restored, with formal lawns running up to the fields and a walled vegetable garden housing a restored Victorian greenhouse. Paddocks to the front and rear, along with an orchard, create enclosed grounds extending to about eight acres."
