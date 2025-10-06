Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident on Wood Lane in Cressage at around 3.50pm yesterday.

Three crews, from Shrewsbury, Much Wenlock, and Wellington, were sent to tackle the fire.

They used hose reel jets and main jets to deal with the fire, along with a thermal imaging camera to check it was out.

The incident was declared over at around 7.39pm.