Plans submitted for 22 new Shrewsbury homes

The proposal has been submitted to Shropshire Council by G H Davies Holdings, and is for a site off Redwing Fields to the north east of Shrewsbury.

The outline application requests permission for the development of up to 22 residential dwellings, together with the provision of internal estate roads, sitewide landscaping, and all associated infrastructure works.

Access to the site is planned off Redwing Fields

A design statement submitted with the proposal explains that a previous scheme was planned for more homes - but the number has been reduced due to the "impact of the identified floodplain".

It states: "The original scheme was for 36 dwellings, which was assessed and found to be acceptable, as explained in the transport statement.

"Subsequent to the production of the transport statement, the scheme was reduced to 22 units due to the impact of the identified floodplain.

"As the development now proposed represents a reduction of 14 units compared with what was found to have an acceptable impact on the local road network, the transport statement was not re-drafted as it could only ever demonstrate a positive outcome as the current proposal will generate less additional traffic than the report considered."

A decision on the plans will be taken at a later date.