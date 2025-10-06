From bride and groom to venue hosts - Shropshire couple step in to save historic wedding venue they married at

Becky and Tom Pook, from Shrewsbury, got married at Pimhill Barns in 2019. Now, just six years later, they’ve stepped in to run the popular wedding venue after learning it was at risk of shutting down.

"We felt it would be a huge loss to the local area," said Becky, who is now the venue's new manager.

"The barns and the beautiful surroundings make for the perfect backdrop to a couple’s special day and with our personal connection to Pimhill, we decided to get involved."

Pimhill Barns, located on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, has hosted more than 500 weddings since it was renovated in 2011. The Grade II listed barns, dating back to 1584, are a much-loved part of the local wedding scene - offering a rustic and flexible space for bespoke ceremonies and receptions.

From bride and groom to venue hosts, husband and wife team Tom and Becky Pook have taken over the running of Pimhill Barns near Shrewsbury

Since reopening the diary for bookings, Becky says there has been a "flurry of viewings" and a strong response from suppliers and couples keen to book their big day.

"It’s quite an adjustment, but I am so excited to see our first couples come through the doors and help them achieve the wedding of their dreams," she added.

"Since word has got out that Pimhill will be remaining open, we’ve had a fantastic response from suppliers and couples, and we’ve already had a flurry of viewings.

"Our wedding was genuinely one of the best days of our life and I want to look after people the way that we were looked after, making the experience here as magical and memorable as possible."

The venue includes a restored on-site cottage set within the gardens, allowing couples to settle in and personalise their celebration over several days. Plans are also in motion to expand accommodation options and enhance the facilities, while maintaining the venue’s sustainable ethos - powered entirely by solar energy.

Becky continued: "We want to stay true to the original ethos of the venue, which is to provide a flexible space for couples to create and curate their wedding. Each wedding is completely unique and personal - and with a range of indoor and outdoor spaces, it’s such a versatile venue.

"From our own personal relationship with the venue, we are also looking at ways that we can improve and build on its success, with plans to create more accommodation for family and friends to stay, providing a true oasis for wedding parties.

"The Barn now looks as wonderful as it did 500 years ago and, most importantly, it can now continue to be a part of many more special days."

Pimhill Barns is hosting an open day on Sunday, October 12 between 11am and 3pm. The free-to-attend event will offer residents the opportunity to see the venue in all its glory and meet with handpicked local suppliers.