Shropshire hospital trust sees reduction in treatments

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Picture: Google

That is according to health bosses, who said the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has reduced the overall number of patients on its elective care waiting list by 20 per cent in the past nine months.

This includes:

No children or young people waiting in excess of 52 weeks for their planned treatment

No patients waiting in excess of 65 weeks for their planned treatment

The number of patients waiting more than 52 weeks for elective treatment reducing by more than 75 per cent

The trust said the reduction is down to the improvements it is making to enable more operations and outpatient appointments to take place, reducing the length of time patients are waiting for their treatment.

These include:

The introduction of a new elective theatres timetable, increasing the number of operations

An increase in the number of outpatient appointments, which are also scheduled further in advance

The opening of the Planned Care Hub (for high volume, low complexity day case surgery) at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, with more than 5,570 patients now treated

A successful inaugural High Intensity Theatre (HIT) list, with more planned patients

Investment in new digital tools such as the Dr Doctor patient engagement portal

During June, a total of 1,606 elective procedures took place – the highest number of patients treated in one month since October 2017.

Andrena Weston, acting divisional director of operations for surgery, anaesthetics, cancer and critical care, said: “Thanks to the hard work and innovation of our fantastic teams we have been able to increase the number of operations in our theatres and outpatient appointments.

“This has included scheduling patients further in advance, increasing theatre capacity for some specialities including paediatrics, and carrying out our first high volume theatre list at Princess Royal, which saw 11 hernia cases take place in one day.

“It has been a whole team effort including theatres, anaesthetics and booking and scheduling colleagues.”

Chief operating officer Ned Hobbs added: “We remain humble, and know we have much more to do to ensure all our patients are receiving timely elective care, however we are moving in the right direction and towards our ambition of delivering excellent care for everyone.”