Burglar broke into pregnant woman's house and took £3 before stealing car from man celebrating his birthday

Mark James, aged 52, had only been out of prison for nine days when he targeted addresses in the Belle Vue and Coleham areas of Shrewsbury last month, leaving one of his victims feeling “upset and unsafe” in her own home.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how James first went to a family’s home on June 20 this year.

The mother locked up at around 8.20am and took her daughter to nursery. She was 31 weeks pregnant at the time.

She returned home at 5.30pm to find the house had been burgled, with the intruder having smashed a glass panel in the front door to gain access.

The burglar only stole £3, but her bedroom had been searched, with clothing tipped out of the wardrobe and drawers.

The cost of fixing the front door was £300.