Final phase of major work on A41 to begin next month with two weeks of closures planned

Two weeks of roadworks are planned for the A41 near Newport, between Forton Roundabout and Hinstock, as the final phase of major works get underway.

Between Monday, August 4 and Friday, August 15, road closures will be in place between 7am and 4pm on weekdays.

The closures will allow resurfacing work, including replacing road markings and road studs, to take place.

While the A41 is closed, a 29-mile diversion route will be in place via the A53, the A442 and the A518.

A41 roadworks near Newport in 2023

Back in 2023, the road shut for over a month from Forton Roundabout to Hinstock while major improvement works took place.

The £1m works included carriageway resurfacing and patching, drainage improvements and repairs, road sweeping, gully cleansing, tree felling, litter picking and improvements to the signage.

The closure caused controversy among residents of nearby villages, who reported drivers were ignoring the 29-mile diversion and using their narrow country lanes as a detour.

The looming closure this time has again stoked fears that the rural lanes could be used by speeding drivers seeking a shortcut.

At a recent meeting, local councillor Stephen Burrell reassured residents that it was the "final, final ever planned phase" for at least two decades, on a road that had not been resurfaced since 2007.

Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy leader Councillor Richard Overton said the council had "learnt lessons" from previous closures.

He said: "This is a major investment in one of our key routes, and we’re committed to delivering it with as little disruption as possible. We have listened to residents and learnt lessons from previous phases.

"We’re confident this approach will help the work progress smoothly while maintaining day-to-day routines as much as possible.

"We know roadworks can be frustrating, but these improvements will result in a safer, smoother journey for everyone who uses the A41.

"Thank you in advance for your patience."