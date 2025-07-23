The strike action is set to go ahead after the failure of last-ditch talks with the British Medical Association (BMA).

It will take place across five days, starting at 7am on Friday (July 25) and finishing at 7am next Wednesday, July 30.

Shropshire's health organisations said they are "working together" in preparation for the strikes by the 'resident doctors' - the new name for 'junior doctors'.

It is expected that some planned operations at county hospitals plus outpatient appointments will be cancelled as a result of the action.

A statement from Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin NHS (NHS STW) said: "Significant disruption for patients is expected, and local people are encouraged to think about which service is right for them when they need treatment."

But people have been urged not to avoid seeking help if they are sick.

The county's NHS is braced for strike action

The statement added: "Residents are encouraged to continue to seek care and treatment if they are concerned for their health, including visiting one of the four local Minor Injury Units (MIUs) in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch, along with the Emergency Departments at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

"The best way to get medical help is to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 for anything that feels urgent, or if you are unsure what to do. If it’s a life-threatening emergency, always call 999 or come straight to your local Emergency Department."

Dr Lorna Clarson, chief medical officer at NHS STW, said: “We’re working closely with our partners to ensure patients can still access the care they need safely during this period of industrial action.

“Healthcare leaders across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are asking residents to use services wisely during this time and to take steps to stay safe and well, as much as possible. This is to ensure that emergency care remains available for those who need it most. If you feel you require urgent or emergency care, we encourage you to seek the help you need.

“We anticipate that the strikes will have an impact on some of our planned care, such as routine operations and outpatient appointments. However, we would like to impress that, if your appointment is affected, your hospital or care provider will contact you directly. If you don’t hear from us, please attend your appointment as planned.

“General Practice, community pharmacies and Minor Injury Units (MIUs) will also remain open and continue to support you during this period.”

Resident doctors were awarded an average 5.4 per cent pay rise for this financial year, following a 22 per cent increase over the previous two years.

Speaking earlier this week after discussions with the BMA, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said “we cannot move on pay after a 28.9 per cent pay rise” but added that the Government was looking at ways to improve resident doctors’ working lives.

In a statement Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt, co-chairs of the BMA’s resident doctors committee, said: “While we were happy to discuss non-pay issues that affect doctors’ finances we have always been upfront that this is at its core a pay dispute."

It came after research suggested public support for the strike is waning.

A YouGov poll showed about half (52 per cent) of people in the UK “somewhat oppose” (20 per cent) or “strongly oppose” (32 per cent) resident doctors going on strike over pay.

A third (34 per cent) of the 4,954 adults surveyed either “somewhat support” (23 per cent) or “strongly support” (11 per cent) doctor strikes.

YouGov said the proportion supporting the strike over pay has dropped five points since it last asked the question in May, when 48 per cent opposed the strikes and 39 per cent supported them.

Shropshire's NHS has issued the following advice to patients ahead of the strikes:

For a life-threatening emergency or serious injury: call 999 or go to your nearest Emergency Department (at Accident & Emergency aka A&E).

For medical attention and advice, use NHS 111 online or call 111 as the first port of call from any mobile phone or landline.

Local Minor Injury Units, GP practices and community pharmacies are not impacted by the industrial action. Please continue to attend any appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise.

If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to industrial action.

The NHS is also asking the public to play their part. You can do this by taking simple steps during the industrial action to look after yourselves, and your loved ones, and by checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

For more information about the industrial action, visit the NHS England website.