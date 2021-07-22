Benefits fast-track for terminally ill is 'a step up', says Ludlow MP

Philip Dunne MP

The DWP have announced their intention to extend fast-track benefits to those who have 12 months or less to live, following its review of the Special Rules for Terminal Illness launched in July 2019.

This proposal will replace the current six-month rule with a 12-month, end of life approach. By making this change, the DWP is bringing their definition of ‘end-of-life’ in line with the NHS and ensuring that people receive crucial end of life support for an additional six months.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: “This is a much-needed step from the DWP to support those who, sadly, do not have as long left to enjoy with loved ones. Many constituents and charities have expressed their support for a change in this policy, so this announcement is very welcome.”