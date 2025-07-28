Local law firm raises funds for local charity Hands Together Ludlow

Staff at Corve Street-based mfg Solicitors has raised an impressive £1,722 for Hands Together Ludlow through a range of events over the past year – including a quiz night with local businesses, an Easter raffle, and donations from staff through office dress down days. In additional to the £1,722, the Trustees of the mfg Charitable Foundation also donated a further £1,000.

Hands Together Ludlow, which brings together volunteers and beneficiaries through a range of services to help support local people, including addressing isolation and loneliness, poor health and wellbeing, quality of life and strengthening local community infrastructure, has been the law firm’s chosen charity since 2023.

Lucy Beaumont an associate and CSR Committee member at mfg Solicitors said: “Over the past 12 months we have made a fantastic effort to raise funds for Hands Together.

“The charity and its volunteers work so hard to support hundreds of people every year and play a key role in the bringing individuals and the community together here in Ludlow. So much of that goes on behind the scenes.

“Through our CSR Committee and our Foundation, it’s wonderful to support such a well loved and respected charity here in the heart of Ludlow.”

Susie O’Hagan, chief operating officer at Hands Together Ludlow added: “It was extremely humbling when mfg Solicitors chose us two years ago as its Ludlow office charity. Since then, Lucy and the team have kept us updated on the huge range of fantastic events staff have been holding throughout the year.

“To be presented with a cheque for over £2,700 really is amazing and I can’t thank Lucy and everyone at mfg enough for their passion and support. Like all charities, we rely on donations so the funding from them will help us to continue the great work we’re doing.”

The official Hands Together Ludlow website is available through handstogetherludlow.org.uk.