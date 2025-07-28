Woman dies and man airlifted to hospital after motorbike collided with tractor on A-road near Shrewsbury

It happened on the A458 in Rowton, west of Shrewsbury, at around 6.27pm yesterday (July 27).

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews were was called to reports of a serious collision involving a motorcycle and tractor.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Welsh Air Ambulance responded to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance crews arrived, they found an off-duty nurse performing CPR on a woman motorcyclist. The team of ambulance staff quickly took over resuscitation efforts and commenced advanced life support.

"Tragically, despite the best efforts of everyone on scene, the woman couldn’t be saved, and she was confirmed dead a short time later.

“A man, also from the motorbike, was assessed by ambulance medics and was given trauma care for serious injuries before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further emergency care.”

The A458 was shut for some time after the crash.

West Mercia Police has been approached for further details.