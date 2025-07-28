Firefighters tackle blaze near Battlefield Heritage Site in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.21pm reporting a fire in a nearby field.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury to the scene, that is near the supposed site of the 1403 Battle of Shrewsbury, fought between King Henry IV and Henry Percy.

A fire service spokesperson said the fire involved grass.

Crews have worked to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters remain at the scene.