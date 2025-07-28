Emotional scenes as Ludlow care home residents watch Lionesses' victory

There was high tension in the home, many staff and residents couldn’t watch as the women in white battled it out against their talented Spanish opponents. Hearts were in mouths as it went to extra time, and then the agony of nail-biting penalties yet again!

Hayley Simmons General Manager at the home, said: “We have loved watching the Women’s Euros, we have watched pretty much all the matches – lots of our residents are footie fans. It has been fantastic to be able to cheer on England. The atmosphere in the home was electric tonight, it was wonderful to watch England win again – everyone is on cloud nine!”

Resident, Jim commented: “Oh my goodness, what an amazing match tonight, it was so wonderful to be able to watch it here with all my friends cheering on our girls – they did us proud! Their energy and resilience is amazing! I am so proud of what they have achieved!”

Nail Biting for the residents!

