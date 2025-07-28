Dominoes challenge: Invitation to join established league in Church Stretton
Does your public house lie within an 8 mile radius of Church Stretton - as the crow flies - and you are interested in joining a very sociable and exciting league? Then make a note in your diary to send a representative to the AGM of the Church Stretton & District Domino League at The Kings Arms, High St, Church Stretton on Thursday, 14 August.
This is an invitation to fellow domino teams in Shropshire that lie within 8 miles of the Kings Arms, asking if they would like to join our long established league (over half a century), and take up our challenge.
The league runs from September to April of following year, with matches taking place on Thursday nights start time 8.30pm (home and away basis). Teams consist of 7 - 8 players, domino hand of 9 dominoes (singles match), marking or pegging board of 121 holes (offers a more interesting game).
Search Facebook for Church Stretton and District Domino League to reach our page which offers information and photos.
Church Stretton & District Domino League AGM
Venue: The Kings Arms, High St, Church Stretton - Hayloft Meeting Room
Date: Thursday, 14 August
Time: 8.30pm