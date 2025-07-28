Dominoes challenge: Invitation to join established league in Church Stretton

This is an invitation to fellow domino teams in Shropshire that lie within 8 miles of the Kings Arms, asking if they would like to join our long established league (over half a century), and take up our challenge.

The league runs from September to April of following year, with matches taking place on Thursday nights start time 8.30pm (home and away basis). Teams consist of 7 - 8 players, domino hand of 9 dominoes (singles match), marking or pegging board of 121 holes (offers a more interesting game).

Search Facebook for Church Stretton and District Domino League to reach our page which offers information and photos.

Church Stretton & District Domino League AGM

Venue: The Kings Arms, High St, Church Stretton - Hayloft Meeting Room

Date: Thursday, 14 August

Time: 8.30pm

League Trophines

League Winners 2024/25

League Runners Up 2024/25