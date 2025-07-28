Power company ‘tripling capacity’ of overhead lines across Shropshire to ‘reinforce’ network

Planning applications have been lodged with both Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council to upgrade overhead poles to hold three lines.

A spokesperson for National Grid Electricity Distribution said: “In rural areas, where the network can require significant upgrades to cater for new connections, and consists largely of two wires on wooden poles, planning permission is still required to add third wires to the existing infrastructure.”

It consists of reinforcement of existing infrastructure on the local electricity network, the spokesperson said.

“Adding a third wire can triple the power capacity, supporting new connections and network resilience without significantly altering infrastructure or visual impact,” the spokesperson added.

They added that some poles will be upgraded in their entirety as part of an annual plan.

“Again, this is network reinforcement to bolster resilience of the local electricity network – and to meet new and future demand.”

Two overhead power lines carrying electricity to Roden. Picture: Google

Two planning applications are currently going through the process of validation in Telford and Wrekin.

One is for Talbot Fields, off Roden Lane, at High Ercall and Roden, where about 317m of an existing two-wire, 11,000-volt wood pole overhead line is set to be upgraded to three wires. The maximum pole height proposed is 11.5m.

The second plan is at Somerwood and Rodington, for a third wire on approximately 958m within the Telford and Wrekin boundary.

At Shropshire Council there are also a number of plans being proposed or approved.

One is for 570m of wires at Leamoor Common, near Craven Arms. Another is for Hamperley and surrounding farms and businesses, near Church Stretton, with a third for 1,215m of wires at Haughton Crossroads, at Upton Magna, near Shrewsbury and surrounding farms and businesses.

There is also a plan to replace seven spans of high voltage overhead to serve a single customer on land at Crow Lane, Somerwood, near Shrewsbury, and the same at land near to Rea Farm, Withington, near Shrewsbury.