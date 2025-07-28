Fresh fears that 'vital' Post Office services are at risk of closure amid potential reforms

MP for South Shropshire Stuart Anderson has raised concerns that changes to Royal Mail delivery targets could severely affect residents in the region, and that proposals to scrap the minimum Post Office branch requirement could see the closure of stores within his constituency.

A Green Paper on the Post Office said the current level of Government funding to the organisation is "unsustainable" in the long term.

The Department for Business and Trade has launched a three-month consultation on potential reforms, which includes a proposal to scrap the requirement to maintain at least 11,500 Post Office branches across the UK.

Mr Anderson recently shared his delight that Post Office services in Clunton, Clunbury and Aston Munslow would remain, after the threat of closure. Furthermore, Cleobury Mortimer Post Office, which closed in April 2023, has undergone extensive renovations ahead of reopening.

However, Mr Anderson said the Government's new proposals threaten to "derail this progress".

The proposals come after changes were announced to Royal Mail Delivery targets. From July 28, Royal Mail will no longer deliver second-class letters on Saturdays, and will be able to deliver second class letters on alternative weekdays.

Targets for first class mail to be delivered by the next day will also fall from 93 per cent to 90 per cent while delivery targets for second class mail to be delivered within three days will be lowered from 98.5 per cent to 95 per cent.

Stuart Anderson MP

Mr Anderson said these decisions will have a direct impact on residents in the region, particularly those who are "less digitally connected" or "depend on print editions" to stay informed.

The Conservative MP said: "The Post Office is a vital part of our rural economy in South Shropshire. In some areas, it is the only shop for miles around and is increasingly the only way to access cash.

"The Government has put significant pressure on the Post Office network, not least through a £45 million bill from the Jobs Tax, a 140 per cent increase in business rates, and an £8 million hit from the Employment Rights Bill. This pressure is unsustainable and could lead to the closure of branches across the country.

"Now, Ofcom's decision to reduce Royal Mail's delivery targets will impact the timely delivery of important correspondence with NHS letters and benefit decisions. It will particularly disadvantage rural areas like ours. I will do everything that I can to defend our community against these changes and enhance our local public services."