Man hurt after car overturns on Shropshire road

Paramedics were called to the scene, in High Street in Leintwardine, Craven Arms, shortly after midnight.

The man was given trauma treatment for his injuries by the crew before being driven to hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Claire Brown said: “On arrival ambulance staff found a car with significant damage and the driver, a man, in a serious condition. The crew immediately requested a MERIT trauma doctor to assist on scene due to the patient’s condition.

“The crew and paramedic officer worked quickly with the fire service to extricate the man from the vehicle. Once out, they administered trauma care on scene but due to the man’s serious condition, they quickly left the scene on blue lights to hospital and arranged for MERIT to intercept them en route.

"The trauma doctor, who had just cleared from another serious case out of the Shropshire area, met the ambulance crew on the A49.

“The doctor administered advanced trauma care to the man and, once in a stable condition, the blue light journey continued to Royal Stoke University Hospital with the doctor on board.”