'Don't drive through floods': Alerts in place in Shropshire as rain warning kicks in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Government's flood alert service has issued one alert for the Cleobury Mortimer, Neen Sollars and Caynham area and another for the area around Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.

The flood alert for Ledwyche Brook and River Rea was put in force on Tuesday afternoon and warns of possible flooding of roads and farmland. More rain is forecast. The Met Office has a yellow warning in place until midday.

The Met Office says: "Many places will see around 10-20 mm of rain, but there is a chance some locations may see considerably more than this over a six hour period, most likely parts of southwest England and south Wales.

"A few places may see 50-80 mm of rain fall in 6 hours."

There is also a flood alert for Upper Teme and they expect flooding to affect low lying land and Roads adjacent the River Teme, River Onny and River Corve and their tributaries. Locations that may be affected include Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.

Craig Jackson, Station Manager at Shropshire Fire & Rescue tweeted on X: "Heavy bands of rain are moving across the county this morning and Likely to cause localised flooding.

"Please do not drive through flooded roads and find an alternative route. "Especially fords, fast moving water will move your vehicle."