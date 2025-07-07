MP Stuart Anderson 'immensely grateful' as he marks first anniversary representing south Shropshire in parliament

Over the past year, Stuart has worked tirelessly to champion the issues that matter most to local residents.

To mark the occasion, Stuart has published an update on his Plan for South Shropshire.

Stuart’s Local Plan Delivery Update tracks progress made against six key priorities in the last twelve months since he was elected as the Member of Parliament.

This includes progress made over the last year to unleash rural prosperity; enhance public services; invest in infrastructure; champion our farmers; support local communities; and protect our countryside.

Stuart Anderson has marked his first year representing south Shropshire in parliament. Photo: Stuart Anderson MP

Stuart Anderson MP said: “I am immensely grateful to the thousands of residents who have contacted and supported me in my first year as the Member of Parliament for South Shropshire.

“My Local Plan Delivery Update details how we have already made a major difference in the lives of local people.

“Together, we have successfully opposed restrictions to winter fuel payments, prevented the closure of post offices, and supported local assets like our community pubs, historic churches, and village halls.

“Having spent over forty years living in the Marches, I am delighted to represent an area which means so much to me and my family.

“As I have already been re-adopted as the Conservative parliamentary candidate, I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our local communities receive the support and funding that they deserve."

Stuart has contacted every resident in south Shropshire, despite being in one of the most rural English constituencies. Stuart has responded to 8,566 individual casework enquiries and held surgeries across the constituency.

Major victories have included securing £312 million for the hospital transformation programme in Shropshire. Stuart has also been a vocal advocate for rural communities and championed the needs of local farmers.

Stuart was one of the first MPs to call out the government's decision to restrict winter fuel payments last year. He has successfully opposed the decision and has written to thousands of residents to boost the take up of Pension Credit in south Shropshire.

He also launched a 'Pothole Patrol' initiative to tackle the issue of poorly maintained roads. This identified hundreds of potholes as part of his campaign to unlock funding to ensure that the roads are safe and well-maintained.

Stuart’s 'Shop Local' campaign, which is being piloted in Bridgnorth, encourages residents to support local businesses and shop at independent retailers.

By promoting shopping locally, Stuart hopes to boost the local economy and help small businesses thrive. On that note, he has also been a strong advocate for the hospitality sector in South Shropshire.

He has met with pubs and gathered local support for a VAT cut on food and drink. Within local communities, it is vital that our cherished assets are maintained.

To that end, Stuart has secured funding to support village halls and historic churches. Improving phone and internet connectivity is also vital for rural communities, both businesses and residents.

Stuart has made this a centre of his campaign to boost the infrastructure in South Shropshire. Stuart is additionally a strong advocate for community hospitals in Shropshire.

Stuart has been working with key groups to ensure that local healthcare services are protected and improved. He has also urged Ministers to recognise the challenges of providing services in a rural context.

In May, Stuart was re-adopted by the south Shropshire Conservative Association as their candidate – just ten months into his first term in office. As he looks ahead to the next year, Stuart remains committed to serving the people of South Shropshire.