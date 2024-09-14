Firefighters called to Ludlow hotel after carbon monoxide alarm goes off
Firefighters were called out to a hotel after a carbon monoxide alarm went off.
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened at the Feathers Hotel at Bull Ring, Ludlow this morning.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 7.28am on Saturday, September 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Ludlow.
"Reports of carbon monoxide alarm activating. Crews have ventilated and recommended an engineer to attend."
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Ludlow.