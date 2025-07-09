Ludlow café's reopening after being gutted by fire 'delayed' as work paused

Castle Lodge Buttery in Ludlow has been closed ever since the blaze happened on March 5.

A passer-by had spotted smoke pouring out from the building in Castle Square. However, despite the best efforts from firefighters, the blaze, which started in the first-floor rear kitchen and spread to ducting, gutted the entire café. It is believed that an electrical fault was the cause.

The business has been run by mother and daughter, Wendy and Becky Kirby for nearly 20 years. Speaking shortly after the fire, the couple said it would be at least six months before the café would reopen.

Ena Sz-s, Becky Kirby (owner) and Andrea Braithwaite in the Castle Lodge Buttery, Ludlow. Picture: Castle Lodge Buttery

However, posting on its Facebook page last week, the café said there had been delays

“Unfortunately, structural work on the building has temporarily stopped while an issue which is completely out of our hands is being resolved in the background,” reads the post.

“We know this is frustrating, we are feeling the void more than ever with what would’ve been our busiest time of the year with all this glorious weather.”

Castle Lodge Buttery is next to the historic Castle Lodge that was at one time home of Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of King Henry VIII.

It sells freshly made sandwiches, home-cooked hot meals and homemade cakes. The cafe also confirmed that it will bringing back its popular Mr Whippy ice cream machine when it’s back up and running.

The Castle Lodge Buttery\'s kitchen was gutted by a fire. Picture: Castle Lodge Buttery

“Rest assured, the team involved is working hard to resolve things, as they’re just as eager to see us back in the building doing what we love,” added the post.

“We’re truly humbled by everyone who continues to check in with us and share their excitement for our reopening. Your support means the world to us – thank you for sticking with us through this journey.”