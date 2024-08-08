Teen arrested following crash that left female with 'serious injuries'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to a collision near Ludlow that saw a car leave the road and end up in a field.

At around 10pm on Wednesday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a single-vehicle collision near Ludlow.

Firefighters, along with staff from West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service, rushed to the scene off the B4364 near Middleton.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one vehicle, "which left the carriageway and came to rest in adjacent field".

Following the crash, police say a woman was taken to hospital with what was suspected to be serious injuries, while a 17-year-old male was arrested at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a single-vehicle collision on the B4364 in Middleton at 10.04 last night (Wednesday) where a car left the road.

"Fire, land and air ambulance also attended. One female was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be serious.

"A 17-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs and is currently in police custody."

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received by 10.45pm.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance have been approached for comment.