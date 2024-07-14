Watch as we take a walk around Ludlow's Green Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

With ‘Navigating the Storm’ as this year’s theme, the Ludlow Green Festival showcases sustainable living, local businesses, community campaigns and conservation initiatives.

The festival on Sunday brought arts and crafts, sustainable businesses, entertainment and education to the town’s iconic Castle Square.

A wide array of sustainably-produced food and drink, as well as live music – including folk, country, disco and Americana – was on offer to help with the vibrant atmosphere.

Participating groups include Restoring Shropshire’s Verges Project, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, the Ludlow Men’s Shed and the Herefordshire Hunt Sabs. Powerfully, the festival also features the pop-up exhibition Letters From the Global South, through which communities on the climate frontline describe in their own words the urgent need to address the climate crisis.

The festival is organised by Ludlow 21, an independent organisation that promotes sustainable living within a fair and just global society. It is supported by a wide range of businesses, groups and campaigns, as well as local schools, see: ludlow21.org.uk.