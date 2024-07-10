Iconic race road closures: 'Some residents may face very short delays'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Ludlow10 running event takes place on Sunday , in and around the streets of Ludlow.

Organisers at Andali Events say they have moved the race from Saturday evening to Sunday morning and away from the town centre following consultation.

A spokesperson for the organiser's Andali Events, said: "After consultation with Ludlow Town Council, Ludlow residents and Shropshire Highways, this year’s event has been moved from its previous time of Saturday evening to the morning of Sunday July 14 and away from the town centre."

The following roads will be closed to allow safe passage of athletes:

0800 - 0815 Rugby Club road, Linney to Corve St (Ludlow Half Marathon)

0810 - 0830 top of Fishmore Road (from Fishmore Hall to Carpenters Lane)

0850 - 1100 Rugby Club road, Linney, Dinham Bridge (Ludlow 5)

0900 - 0915 Rugby Club road, Linney to Corve St (Ludlow 10)

The Ludlow Half Marathon starts at 8am and is anticipated to be finished by 11am.

The Ludlow10 and Ludlow5 races both start at 9am with anticipated finish times of approximately 10.30am. All races start and finish at Ludlow Rugby Club.

Race Director Andy Silvey says “We are working hard to ensure minimal impact on Ludlow residents whilst still delivering high quality events for our runners.

"We have reduced the number and timings of the road closures to address this, but some residents may still find they face very short delays on Sunday morning.

"We are grateful to Ludlow for its support of this event, which has been well received in previous years.”

Outside of the road closure timings the roads will be open, but please be aware that there might be increased footfall along these routes. Marshals will be placed at road crossing points to facilitate a smooth interaction between all road users.

In past Ludlow10 races the support has been amazing and we would encourage you to come and cheer the runners on again.

Should you have any questions about the road closures, you can contact Andrew Silvey, Race Director on 07950 573 505 or email andy@andalievents.com