Unwell man unable to downsize and move into holiday home after planners reject scheme

A Mr Bufton, who owns two self-catering holiday lets in the village of Caynham, near Ludlow, had applied for the removal of a planning condition on the planning property on one of the properties.

The condition meant that the outbuilding, known as ‘The Old Byre’ could only be used as a holiday accommodation, “with no one person, family or group of persons occupying the accommodation for a period of more than three consecutive weeks and not less than 12 weeks elapsing between each period of occupancy by the same person, family or group of persons.”

In the application, Mr Bufton said that due to health concerns, he and his wife were hoping to relocate into The Old Byre, which had more manageable stairs that would suit a stair-lift and space for a downstairs bathroom.