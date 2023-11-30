Drinks makers team up to launch new gin

Ludlow Brewery has launched Triple Hop Ludlow Dry Gin as its first signature house gin, in collaboration with Ludlow Distillery.

Shaun Ward, owner and head distiller at Ludlow Distillery, is also creator of the award-winning Ludlow Dry Gin.

He has been experimenting in blending hops together with classic gin botanicals to produce a 'new and unique' product.

The resulting Triple Hop Ludlow Dry Gin combines three varieties of hops - Goldings, Fuggles and Citra - to produce a new twist on the original Ludlow Dry Gin. It is also number 10 in a series of stunning award-winning gins.

Shaun Ward, managing director of Ludlow Distillery, said: “We’ve collaborated with Ludlow Brewery to devise a new and unique hoppy gin, merging the worlds of gin and beer.

"The Triple Hop Ludlow Dry Gin is the tenth release in our Ludlow Dry Gin range, and we’ve created it just in time for the festive season.

"We’re delighted with the finished product, fusing a trio of popular hop varieties with classic gin botanicals to offer a uniquely aromatic gin with refreshing, smooth and subtle zesty flavours. This hoppy spirit is an exciting addition to our range, and we can’t wait to see how our passionate gin customers enjoy this.”

Gary Walters, Ludlow Brewing Company's Managing Director said: “Ludlow Distillery share many of our core values, a commitment to handcrafting premium drinks using traditional artisanal methods, and the finest quality ingredients.

"I’m very fond of a classic G&T occasionally as an alternative to beer and welcomed the chance to work with Shaun and his team to offer a signature gin in our taproom.

"It’s a natural fit to collaborate with another drinks brand in Ludlow.

"Ludlow Distillery’s spirits really do stand out due to their smoothness and quality, and we’re very excited to introduce our first foray into a house gin. We’re delighted with the final recipe, and hope that a locally produced, collaborative gin will go down very well with our customers.”

Based at Ludlow Farmshop, Ludlow Distillery has been crafting premium award-winning spirits since 2018, when the iconic Ludlow Dry Gin was created. This independent artisan distillery uses traditional, copper-pot distillation, blending only the finest natural botanicals, with no artificial colours or flavours.

Ludlow Brewery is a small family-owned independent brewery, based just a two-minute walk from Ludlow railway station. Established in 2006, it offers a core range of cask-conditioned real ales alongside more modern craft brews, brewed by its pilot brewery, Derailed.

Triple Hop Ludlow Dry Gin will be pouring soon at Ludlow Brewery, and available in 70cl bottles at £41.99 from the brewery, distillery shop and retailers of Ludlow Gin.

