Railway station arsonist has sentence increased after 'failing to comply' with punishment

Alex David Sheen, aged 32, of Rock Terrace in Ludlow, had been handed a community order for the offence by magistrates in Shropshire on July 26 last year.

Sheen had been convicted of carrying out arson at Leominster railway station on November 5, 2021.

But Kidderminster Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that Sheen had failed to comply with the requirements of the community order.

Sheen admitted failing to attend supervision appointments on April 20, 2023 and April 27, 2023 as instructed by his supervising officer and failed to provide acceptable evidence to cover the absence within five working days.

Magistrates revoked the original community order which has been handed down on August 16, 2022 and handed down a new sentence.

Magistrates handed down a six-month prison sentence but suspended it for two years.

The court heard that the reason for the increase was that Sheen had shown a "wilful and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order".

They also ordered that Sheen be put under a four months curfew from November 16, 2023 to March 15, 2024. He must stay at home from 7pm to 7am daily.

Magistrates said their reasons for suspending the sentence was to allow Sheen to continue working and that he has not offended since the arson.

They also ordered him to pay costs of £60 by December 13, 2023.