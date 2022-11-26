Notification Settings

Illuminated tractor run makes for a spectacular light show at winter festival

By Sue Austin

Scores of tractors lit up Ludlow when Orleton Young Farmers drove them through the town, illuminated in lights.

The spectacular procession of agricultural and 4x4 vehicles on Friday evening delighted spectators young and old.

There were some tight corners for big vehicles to manoeuvre around but every one of the skilled drivers took them in their stride.

It made for an impressive sight with the classic older tractors dwarfed by today's enormous versions.

Ludlow Town Council joined the praise for the event, with calls for a repeat next year.

A spokesperson said: "What a fantastic tractor run as part of the Ludlow Winter Festival. There were so many tractors and lots of supporters all through town."

Diane Lydle said: "It was huge fun - between 60 and 80 tractors, all lit up with flashing lights and sounding their horns in a cacophony of noise which just added to the atmosphere.

"The townsfolk came out in their thousands. I have never seen anything like it here in the 12 years I’ve lived in Ludlow and it couldn’t have been a better start to the new Winter Festival."

Drivers paid £10 to take part in the parade and there was also a raffle to boost funds for the club's charity appeal.

The new-look winter festival over the weekend includes a festive Market on the Square, a Bar and Pizza event being held at St Laurences Church and the Christmas lights switch on.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

