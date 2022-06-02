Garden party date set for charity's 20th anniversary

Pictured earlier in the year Working Together, based at Rockspring Centre, Ludlow, are celebrating their 20th anniversary

Working Together Ludlow is planning a special garden party to mark the auspicious event on Saturday, September 24 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Based at the Rockspring Centre in Sandford Road, they are inviting members and supporters, past and present to attend. There will be cream teas, cake and refreshments together with entertainment, games and music, including a disco with their very own DJ.

There will be an opportunity to see the work that’s underway on the charity's friendship garden and a moment to reflect and remember friends who are no longer around.

People wishing to attend should respond to manager@workingtogetherludlow.co.uk to help organisers provide the catering.