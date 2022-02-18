Town council offices reopen to the public in Ludlow

Ludlow Guildhall, home of the town's council

Council staff can assist with enquiries about services including Ludlow market, street trading, Henley Road Cemetery, public toilets, Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross, The Linney Riverside Park, Wheeler Road Skatepark, Castle Gardens, and St John’s Gardens.

They can also direct members of the public to other organisations for other services that the town council is not responsible for.

Councillor Robin Pote, the town mayor, welcomed the move.

He said: "Ludlow Town Council adapted well to the restrictions of the pandemic, and we are delighted that the team is now back in our Guildhall offices in Mill Street.

"I am very pleased that we have recently recruited two of the four members of staff we need to return numbers to their full complement, this is very good progress."

The council's offices at the Guildhall are open to the public from Monday to Thursday 9:30am - 4pm and Friday 9:30am - 3:30pm.

If you would like to call Ludlow Town Council, its phone number is 01584 871 970. It can also be contacted via the website www.ludlow.gov.uk

Enquiries regarding refuse collections, benefits, council tax, parking, planning matters and pot holes should be directed to Shropshire Council via their website www.shropshire.gov.uk , or on 0345 678 9000.