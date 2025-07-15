Shropshire student rides to success… it’s never too early to talk Christmas!
Millies Wozencroft, 10 years old, rode her pony Nantfforchog Blue Romishe to success on Saturday 12 July at Bridgend Show, Wales qualifying for the world reknown London International Horse Show.
Millie has been working incredibly hard at home training whilst studying at Bitterley Primary School, Ludlow and qualified for LIHS on her first attempt in the British Show Pony Society Cradle Stakes jumping class.
Remi, as known at home is a 14 year old, 12hh Welsh Section A pony whom Millie has owned for nearly two years. His favourite treat is having a polo and splashing his face in his water bucket!
The pair will travel down to London and stable overnight before competing on Sunday, 21 December, just before Christmas. Millie is very excited to be attending and even hopes to meet Father Christmas whilst she is there who makes a special appearance in the ring to visit the children who have qualified.
”He’s such a special pony, he can be a little bit cheeky but I love him for that!” exclaimed Millie.