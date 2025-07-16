Big name concerts return to Ludlow Castle today - including performances from The Script and Olly Murs

This is the third year the concerts have taken place at the castle, and this year's line up opens with The Script performing tonight - Thursday, July 17, with support from Sam Ryder and Jack Dean.

That will be followed by dance giants Faithless on Friday and Texas on Saturday.

Previous concerts saw Madness playing to a packed crowd at Ludlow Castle. Picture: Andy Hughes.

Sunday will see the historic venue hosting the Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival with Russell Howard and Katherine Ryan headlining.

Next week's concerts start on Friday, July 25, with indie Britpop legends Supergrass, before Olly Murs takes to the stage on Saturday, July 26, with Jess Glynne performing on Sunday, July 27.

As part of the events local artist Cally Rose has the phenomenal opportunity to open for Olly Murs.

Organisers Futuresound, said they were thrilled to be back at the historic Shropshire venue, with a packed line-up across two weekends.

The historic castle is hosting a series of major concerts for the third year.

A spokesman said: "We’re delighted to be returning to the picturesque Ludlow Castle for our third and biggest year yet — this time bringing seven fantastic events across two weekends, featuring pop royalty The Script, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, alt-rock icons Texas, legendary dance act Faithless, Britpop favourites Supergrass, and our inaugural Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival.

"This year’s concerts also see the launch of our partnership with BBC Introducing Shropshire, and we are all so excited to see local artist Cally Rhodes on the biggest stage in town.

Cally Rhodes will be opening for Olly Murs in Ludlow.

"The town always makes us feel incredibly welcome and it’s amazing to see Ludlow come alive during the shows. We can’t wait to get started!"

Ludlow Castle manager Gemma England said it was a joy to see world renowned musicians performing at the venue.

She said: "I can’t quite believe it’s that time of year again, but we are so excited to fill the castle for the next two weekends with music and jokes as Live at Ludlow Castle returns for its third successful year.

"Once again Futuresound are bringing world class artists to our medieval town for what promises to be another brilliant series.”

The majority of dates are sold out but some tickets are still available at https://www.liveatludlowcastle.co.uk/events.