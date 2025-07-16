Shrewsbury fan who was banned for headbutt is allowed back early after telling court 'I miss the football'

Samuel Breeze, aged 20 and of Whitemere Road, Shrewsbury, had applied to Telford Magistrates Court to lift the three-year order, which was imposed on June 6 of 2023.

Charlotte Morgan, speaking on behalf of the Crown Prosecution Service, said that the ban had originally been imposed after Breeze admitted a common assault on a Wycombe Wanderers fan on February 25, 2023.

She said that the incident had involved the victim, who was accompanied by two other Wanderers fans, being attacked as he made his way back to Shrewsbury's town centre following a match against Shrewsbury Town.

Ms Morgan said that the victim had been approached by Breeze, who was with a group of other fans, in the Coleham area of the town at around 5.30pm.