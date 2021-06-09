Good causes in Ludlow urged to apply for support

Ludlow Town Council is inviting applications for Annual Core Grant Funding for 2022/2023
A council spokeswoman said: "Are you a Ludlow based organisation or have a branch in Ludlow? Does your work directly benefit a number of residents in Ludlow? Then you may be eligible to apply for an Annual Core Grant.
"Applications for Annual Core Grant Funding for 2022/23 are now being invited. Please visit ludlow.gov.uk/your-council/services-we-provide/grants for the criteria and application form."
Deadline for applications is Friday, August 27 at 4pm.