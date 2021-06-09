Good causes in Ludlow urged to apply for support

By Nick HumphreysLudlowPublished:

Organisations working to benefit a town's community can apply for financial support.

Ludlow Town Council is inviting applications for Annual Core Grant Funding for 2022/2023

A council spokeswoman said: "Are you a Ludlow based organisation or have a branch in Ludlow? Does your work directly benefit a number of residents in Ludlow? Then you may be eligible to apply for an Annual Core Grant.

"Applications for Annual Core Grant Funding for 2022/23 are now being invited. Please visit ludlow.gov.uk/your-council/services-we-provide/grants for the criteria and application form."

Deadline for applications is Friday, August 27 at 4pm.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News