Ludlow market to return from Monday

The town council says it has agreed to open a 'socially distanced' market after meeting to discuss the matter.

Some markets around Shropshire have already reopened after the government lifted restrictions this week.

Ludlow Town Council said that because of a reduction in the number of stalls, the market would be operating up to seven days a week.

A statement said: "The market will trade on the Market Square and Events Square with a maximum of 14 stalls, two trailer pitches and four gazebo pitches.

"Regular market days will be every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. There will also be some markets on Tuesdays – full details to follow."

The Thursday Local to Ludlow markets and Sunday Antiques markets will also be able to trade according to the council but start dates are to be confirmed.

A spokesman said: "The socially distanced market plan puts everyone’s safety first. Trading will comply with Covid-19 safe regulations. Face visors will be used and hand sanitising stations will be provided."

People have also been asked not to park on Market Square as the space will be needed to fit all traders in.

The spokesman added: "All of the space is needed for a customer queuing system, and cars parked on the market may mean the area is unsafe and markets could be cancelled."