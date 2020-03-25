Coronavirus: Latest number of deaths and confirmed cases in Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales

This page will be updated daily with the latest number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and the latest number of confirmed deaths in your area.

The figures for positive tests are updated each day and are only specific to the local authority area. The true number of cases in each area is much higher as only people who are severely ill are being tested by the NHS.

Meanwhile, the figures for confirmed deaths are released by NHS health trusts, i.e. the organisations that run our hospitals.

Where shown, a number in brackets is the change from the previous day.

Case figures up to date as of: Wednesday March 25

Death figures up to date as of: Monday March 23

UK

UK cases: 8,077 (+1,427)

England cases: 6,843 (+1,258)

Scotland cases: 584 499 (+85)

Wales cases: 478 (+60)

Northern Ireland cases: 172 (+22)

UK deaths: 422 (+87)

Shropshire

Cases: 27

Deaths: 1

Telford & Wrekin

Cases: 9

Deaths: 2

Powys

Cases: 14 (+3)

Deaths: (to be confirmed)

Sometimes the number of cases in your local authority area may go down since you last checked. Public Health England says this is because the location of each cases is based on the person's home postcode. When this is not initially available, the NHS trust or reporting laboratory postcode is used.