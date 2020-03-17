Shropshire coronavirus: Who is supporting your community and how you can help

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, communities across Shropshire and Mid Wales have rallied together to support their neighbours in need.

Offers of help have poured in on social media amid fears for the frail and elderly, who are at greatest risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

We want to help spread the word about the support available in your area.

Let your neighbour know if you can help

In line with groups on Facebook, we're also providing forms that you can cut out, fill in and pop through the letterbox of elderly neighbours.

It allows you to offer your help to run errands or simply be a friendly voice at the end of the phone.

Scroll down to see what's happening in your area. This page will be regularly updated.

Shrewsbury

Covid-19 Shrewsbury & surrounding villages Mutual Aid group

The Shrewsbury group had more than 1,200 within three days after being set up on Friday.

It's description says: "As the coronavirus walks steadily through Shropshire, I hope we can support our neighbours.

"When you hear of a neighbour who has to go into isolation, post the attached leaflet, with your contact details on, offering to collect much needed resources for them. Let's join together and support each other, showing how Proud Salopians do it!" You can request to join the group here.

Robson's Stores

Robson's Stores on Ellesmere Road in Greenfields, Shrewsbury, is offering a free local delivery service for the elderly and vulnerable.

"In light of the current coronavirus situation, we here at Robson’s Stores Greenfields are taking every precaution to protect the health & wellbeing of all customers and staff.

"For those elderly and vulnerable members of our community, who are concerned about visiting the store, we are offering a free delivery service to the local area."

Cavendish Cleaning

Shrewsbury-based Cavendish Cleaning is offering free steam cleaning of kitchen and door handles for the over-65s.

Shrewsbury Abbey

Shrewsbury Abbey is offering to help anyone who is self-isolating.

It has shared a message on its Facebook page, saying: “We can help with company, if you need supplies – we can arrange, if there’s anything we can do help you at this difficult time we are here for you.”

Telford

Telford Coronavirus Support

The Telford Coronavirus Support group was set up on Saturday and had more than 5,000 members by Monday.

It says: "This group has been set up for both information purposes and also to help anyone in the Telford Community who may be in isolation and in desperate need of items."

You can request to join the group here

Telford Cares

The Telford Cares Facebook group has been set up for people wanting to help the vulnerable or elderly in the Telford area.

The Shakespeare Inn, Newport

The Shakespeare Indian Bar and Grill is giving out bags of essentials for the elderly in the local area, including tinned food, tea bags and toiletires.

Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Covid-19 Mutual Aid

The Bridgnorth Facebook group has been created alongside a WhatsApp group with the same name and a dedicated email address of bridgnorthmutualaid@gmail.com.

You can request to join the group here.

Mike & Sarah’s Family Butchers

Mike & Sarah’s Family Butchers, in Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth, are offering free deliveries to vulnerable people who are worried about going out to get their shopping.

Sarah-Jane Pearce, who has been running the business with her husband Mike for 13 years, said: “I was doing a delivery when an elderly man came up to me asking whether we delivered to homes.

“He said he had chest problems and was worried. He wanted us to deliver to him.

“We want to look after our own customers but we’ve also seen a massive increase of people coming through the doors.

“I wanted to make sure people are being looked after and it’s lovely that we’ve had a lot of offers from our customers to deliver to people as well.

"We sell milk and vegetables too and we are delivering in the quantities people want, they don’t have to have a lot delivered. We are trying to help out people the best we can.”

Compassionate Communities

In Bridgnorth people have been offered support from a medical practice, through its Compassionate Communities scheme, which has been running for the past three years.

The system has been used to help the vulnerable and now the practice is offering to use its small number of volunteers to potentially help with collecting shopping and other services.

The scheme was set up by Zoe Clarke, Bridgnorth Medical Practice’s care co-ordinator, who said they were expecting an increase in demand in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Currently the team has five volunteers but Zoe said that they would be looking to take more on – as long as they understand the needs of the role and are willing to undertake training and a background check.

Anyone interested in getting involved as a volunteer should call Zoe to discuss the role on 01746 713944.

Oswestry/North Shropshire

Coronavirus Support and Volunteers to Help Vulnerable in Oswestry + Borders

The Oswestry and surrounding area Facebook group gathered almost 1,000 supporters in one day.

It said: "Looking for volunteers to co-ordinate and help existing charities and groups raise awareness of help the isolated groups during virus out break... and initiate local communities to support the vulnerable."

You can request to join the group here.

Oswestry Iceland

Iceland in Oswestry has reduced its opening hours due to the outbreak but is also opening for two hours specifically for the elderly between 9am and 11am on Wednesday.

Tom Stedman explained the move on Facebook...

Comyn Bruce Catering by Georgia

Georgia is offering free delivery within 20 miles of Wem to clients buying prepared meals from her.

South Shropshire

Portcullis Surgery, Ludlow

Portcullis Surgery in Ludlow has launched an appeal for volunteers who can either deliver food and essential items or call people who may be feeling lonely. It posted that it is holding a meeting on Thursday at a venue yet to be announced. People are asked to email ludlowcovid19volunteers@gmail.com.

